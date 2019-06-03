Second Trailer for Øvredal's Horror 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'

"What if what happens in the book is exactly what's happened for real." CBS Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, produced by Guillermo del Toro, based on the beloved scary stories book series. The film is actually directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal (Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe), and it's also co-written by del Toro. The horror thriller features various frightening stories based on the books, most featuring younger kids, all connected into one storyline (not separated like an anthology film but worked into the main plot via the book itself). With a cast including Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Kathleen Pollard, and Gil Bellows. This trailer has some seriously creepy shots and intense jump scares, so watch out. But damn does it look good - Øvredal seems to be the perfect director for this, bringing out big scares.

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you. A group of kids face their fears in order to save their town. From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, in theaters this summer. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by Norwegian filmmaker André Øvredal, director of the films Future Murder, Trollhunter, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Hageman & Kevin Hageman, with revisions by John August, Guillermo del Toro, Marcus Dunstan, and Patrick Melton. Based on Alvin Schwartz's book series of the same name. It's produced by Guillermo del Toro, Jason F. Brown, J. Miles Dale, Sean Daniel, and Elizabeth Grave. CBS Films will release Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in theaters everywhere starting August 9th, 2019 later this summer. Freaked out yet? Who's still in?