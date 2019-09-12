Second Trailer for Paul Feig's Holiday Romance Movie 'Last Christmas'

"Last Christmas, I gave you my heart. But the very next day, you gave it away…" Universal has debuted another amusing international trailer for Last Christmas, the next film from Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters, A Simple Favor). The romantic comedy holiday fable is about a young woman who, after surviving a heart transplant, can't figure out her life anymore. Her latest job is working as an elf at Santa's workshop, but it's there she meets a man named Tom who changes her forever. Emilia Clarke stars as Kate, with Henry Golding, and a cast including Emma Thompson (who co-wrote the script), Michelle Yeoh, Patti LuPone, Ingrid Oliver, and Lydia Leonard. Last Christmas also features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film's title. It will also feature brand new unreleased material by the legendary artist. It's yet another cheerful, optimistic holiday charmer.

Here's the new international trailer (+ poster) for Paul Feig's Last Christmas, from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Feig's Last Christmas here, to see the original intro again.

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart… and you gotta have faith. Last Christmas is directed by American actor / writer / filmmaker Paul Feig, director of the films Life Sold Separately, I Am David, Unaccompanied Minors, Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, Ghostbusters (from 2016), and A Simple Favor previously. The screenplay is written by Bryony Kimmings and Emma Thompson. Featuring the music of George Michael. Universal will release Feig's Last Christmas in theaters everywhere starting November 8th later this fall. How does that look? Any better?