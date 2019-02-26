Second Trailer for 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' with Ryan Reynolds

"Harry is still alive. Case closed! But still open, until I solve it." Warner Bros has revealed the second full-length trailer for the live-action Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which continues to impress after a fantastically amusing first trailer. From director Rob Letterman (of Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, Goosebumps), the movie is set deep in the Pokemon world, and stars the voice of Ryan Reynolds as the "hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth" Detective Pikachu. The film also showcases a wide array of beloved Pokémon characters, each with its own unique abilities and personality. Also starring Justice Smith as Tim; Kathryn Newton as Lucy, a junior reporter on her first big story; with Ken Watanabe, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, and Bill Nighy. This looks like so much fun!! I don't even get it, how does this look SO GOOD?! Easily one of my most anticipated summer blockbusters. Enjoy.

Here's the second trailer (+ new poster) for Rob Letterman's Pokémon Detective Pikachu, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Letterman's Pokémon Detective Pikachu here, for the original reveal.

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe. Pokemon Detective Pikachu is directed by American filmmaker Rob Letterman, director of Shark Tale, Monsters vs Aliens, Gulliver's Travels, and Goosebumps previously. The screenplay is written by Nicole Perlman and Rob Letterman; based on "Pokémon" created by Satoshi Tajiri & Ken Sugimori & Junichi Masuda. Warner Bros will release Pokémon Detective Pikachu in theaters everywhere starting May 10th early this summer.