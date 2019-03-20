Second Trailer for Psychological Horror 'Ma' Starring Octavia Spencer

"How does it feel to be on the outside looking in?" Universal has debuted a second trailer (a new UK trailer) for the psychological horror thriller film Ma, another chilling new Blumhouse production. The first trailer dropped in February, this one is similar. Octavia Spencer stars in Ma as Sue Ann, a woman who befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them hang out in her basement, to avoid drinking and driving. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, weird things start happening. Her hospitality starts to curdle into obsession. The full cast of this horror film includes Missi Pyle, Luke Evans, Juliette Lewis, Allison Janney, McKaley Miller, Diana Silvers, Dominic Burgess, Victor Turpin, Dante Brown, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Corey Fogelmanis, and Gianni Paolo. This is going to freak out the kids.

Here's the second (new UK) official trailer for Tate Taylor's Ma, direct from Universal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Tate Taylor's Ma here, to see the original reveal again.

In this new psychological horror-thriller from Tate Taylor and Blumhouse, a lonely woman named Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer) befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. Ma is directed by American filmmaker Tate Taylor, director of the movies Pretty Ugly People, The Help, Get on Up, and The Girl on the Train previously. The screenplay is written by Scotty Landes ("Adam Devine's House Party", "Workaholics"). Produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Universal will release Taylor's Ma movie in theaters everywhere starting May 31st this summer. Looking better now?