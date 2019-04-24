Second Trailer for Retro Sci-Fi Film 'Perfect' Presented by Soderbergh

"You need to open up yourself to complete reprogramming." Breaker has debuted the second official trailer for a trippy indie sci-fi thriller titled Perfect, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year (watch the first trailer). This experimental, retro-ish sci-fi project is about a boy who goes to a mysterious genetic-engineering clinic, only to discover the price of perfection will cost him everything, including his mind, body and his soul. Garrett Wareing stars as the boy, Vessel 13, with Abbie Cornish, Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto, Martin Sensmeier, Leonardo Nam, Alicia Sanz, and Maurice Compte. This is executive produced and presented by Steven Soderbergh, directed by Eddie Alcazar, featuring music by Flying Lotus. This does look totally wild - some very hypnotic, mesmerizing social commentary laced with a big hit of acid.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Eddie Alcazar's Perfect, direct from Breaker's YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first festival trailer for Eddie Alcazar's Perfect here, to see a bit more footage.

A boy in a cold and stark modern house, in a vaguely science fictional world, is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists on applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately he discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he's imagined. Perfect is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Eddie Alcazar, a video game developer now making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Ted Kupper, from a story by Eddie Alcazar. The film is presented by filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, executive produced by experimental music group Flying Lotus. Premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and played at the Sitges and L'Etrange Film Festivals. Perfect will open in select US theaters starting May 17th, then VOD exclusively on Breaker.io starting June 21st this summer. Anyone?