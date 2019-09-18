Second Trailer for Rian Johnson's Murder Mystery Movie 'Knives Out'

"Are you baiting me, detective?" Lionsgate debuted the second official trailer for Knives Out, the new film from Rian Johnson described as a fun modern murder mystery inspired by mystery mastermind Agatha Christie (and Clue), with "ingenious twists and turns." This just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to rave reviews from all kinds of critics, which is a relief. A detective arrives at the mansion to investigate the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family, and keeps everyone locked in until they figure out who did it. Featuring an all-star ensemble cast lead by Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Don Johnson, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Michael Shannon. I've been looking forward to this all year! And the early reviews so far confirm that it's as superb as it looks.

Here's the second trailer (+ fun posters) for Rian Johnson's Knives Out, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

You can still see the very first teaser trailer for Johnson's Knives Out here, to view the original reveal again.

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in Knives Out, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. Knives Out is written and directed by American filmmaker Rian Johnson, director of the movies Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Looper, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi previously. Lionsgate will open Johnson's Knives Out in theaters everywhere starting November 27th, 2019, on Thanksgiving weekend, coming up later this fall. First impression? Whodunit?