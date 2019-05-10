Second Trailer for Richard Linklater's 'Where'd You Go, Bernadette'

"Your hillside just slid into my home" Annapurna Pictures has debuted the second official trailer Richard Linklater's latest film Where'd You Go, Bernadette, based on Maria Semple's novel of the same name. The film is about a woman who runs away, as the title obviously indicates. After her anxiety-ridden mother disappears, 15-year-old Bee does everything to track her down, discovering details about her troubled past in the process. Newcomer Emma Nelson stars as Bee, with an impressive cast including Cate Blanchett as Bernadette, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne. I'm always excited about the new Linklater film, but this one seems a bit too playful and campy, not what I was really expecting though it's not looking that bad. But I'm intrigued nonetheless and still want to see it - maybe there's something meaningful hidden within? Take a look below.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette, on YouTube:

You can still watch the first trailer for Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette here, to see more footage.

Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette is based on the runaway bestseller about Bernadette Fox, a Seattle woman who had it all - a loving husband and a brilliant daughter. When she unexpectedly disappears, her family sets off on an exciting adventure to solve the mystery of where she might have gone. Where'd You Go, Bernadette is directed by iconic American filmmaker Richard Linklater, of films including Boyhood, Before Sunrise / Sunset / Midnight, Bernie, Me and Orson Welles, Fast Food Nation, School of Rock, Waking Life, Dazed and Confused, Slacker, Everybody Wants Some, and Last Flag Flying previously. The screenplay is co-written by Richard Linklater & Holly Gent & Vince Palmo; based on the novel written by Maria Semple. The film will likely premiere at a few film festivals before opening. Annapurna will release Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette in select theaters starting August 16th, 2019. How does it look?