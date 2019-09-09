Second Trailer for Robert Eggers' Masterpiece 'The Lighthouse' Lands

"He believed that there was some enchantment in the light… Went mad, he did." A24 has debuted a second trailer for The Lighthouse, the second film from acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers after The Witch. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and just premiered at the Toronto Film Festival this weekend to more rave reviews from critics. Robert Pattinson stars as a young apprentice who goes to remote island to tend to the lighthouse with an older, rugged keeper - played by Willem Dafoe. It's a descent into madness as the two remain stuck, alone, on this island as a storm rages over them. This is truly a phenomenal film, I totally flipped for it at Cannes calling it a masterpiece (here's my review), and I can't wait for it to open in theaters. This is the better of the two trailers, playing up the madness and kookiness between the two men.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Eggers' The Lighthouse, from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Eggers' The Lighthouse here, to catch even more footage.

A hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. The Lighthouse is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Robert Eggers, director of the film The Witch previously, and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Max Eggers and Robert Eggers. Produced by Youree Henley, Lourenço Sant' Anna, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Jay Van Hoy; co-produced by Jeffrey Penman and Michael Volpe. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Directors' Fortnight section (read our review) and will next play at TIFF this month. A24 will release Eggers' The Lighthouse in select US theaters starting October 18th this fall. Who's excited to see this film?