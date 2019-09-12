MOVIE TRAILERS

Second Trailer for Roland Emmerich's Big 'Midway' WWII Action Movie

September 12, 2019
"The Japanese are planning something bigger." "So what's the target?" Lionsgate has debuted a new full-length official trailer for Roland Emmerich's big action movie Midway, about the iconic Battle of Midway during World War II - known as "The Battle That Turned The War". The battle took place across three days in June of 1942, only six months after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States Navy defeated an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy near Midway Atoll, inflicting devastating damage on the main Japanese fleet. Military historian John Keegan called it "the most stunning and decisive blow in the history of naval warfare". This ensemble war action movie stars Woody Harrelson, Jake Weber, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Brennan Brown, Ed Skrein, Aaron Eckhart, Alexander Ludwig, Nick Jonas, Tadanobu Asano, Dennis Quaid, Darren Criss, and Keean Johnson. Looks like it has tons of heavy action, as expected, with tons of characters to follow as they head into the battle of all battles.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Roland Emmerich's Midway, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Midway PosterMidway Poster

You can also rewatch the first teaser trailer for Emmerich's Midway here, to view the original reveal again.

The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. The movie follows the story of soldiers and aviators who persevered through the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Midway is directed by prolific German filmmaker Roland Emmerich, director of movies The Noah's Ark Principle, Making Contact, Ghost Chase, Moon 44, Universal Soldier, Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, The Patriot, The Day After Tomorrow, 10000 BC, 2012, Anonymous, White House Down, Stonewall, and Independence Day: Resurgence previously. The screenplay is written by Wes Tooke (of USA's "Colony" on TV). Lionsgate will open Emmerich's Midway in theaters everywhere starting November 8th, this Veteran's Day weekend, coming up in the fall. Who's planning to see this in theaters?

