Second Trailer for Special Powers Thriller 'Freaks' Starring Lexy Kolker

"Look what you've done!" "I saved us!" Well Go USA has debuted the second official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called Freaks, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and played at the Sitges Film Festival. This indie superpowers film is very similar in concept to Room, but if the kid trapped inside actually had special superpowers - which she doesn't really know about. Chloe is locked in her home by her protective father, but when Mr. Snowcone lures her out, she discovers a whole new world and learns more about her special powers and how they can be used. Lexy Kolker plays Chloe, with a small cast including Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Amanda Crew, and Grace Park. I saw this film at Sitges last year and it's solid, a well-made indie thriller about superpowers. This trailer is much better than the first one - giving a better taste of the action and the mystery surrounding who she is and what's going on in the world. Dive in.

In this genre-bending psychological sci-fi thriller, a girl named Chloe (Lexy Kolker) discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control. Freaks is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Zach Lipovsky (Leprechaun: Origins, Dead Rising: Watchtower) & Adam B. Stein, two up-and-coming filmmakers who have made a few other acclaimed short films together before this. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also played at the Vancouver, Trieste, Santa Barbara, and Sitges Film Festivals. Well Go USA will open Lipovsky & Stein's Freaks in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 23rd late this summer. Curious?