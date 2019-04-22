Second Trailer for 'The Hustle' Starring Rebel Wilson & Anne Hathaway

"We're not nice women. We're con artists!" The Revenge is on! MGM has debuted the second official trailer for summer comedy The Hustle, playing off of The Avengers and the hype for that big blockbuster movie opening this week. The Hustle is a gender-swapped remake of comedy classic Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from 1988. In this one, Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway star as two "down-and-out" con artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. The original movie involves the two of them participating in a secret "loser leaves town" contest to see who can out scam the other. This one also stars Tim Blake Nelson, Alex Sharp, Ingrid Oliver, Emma Davies, and Douggie McMeekin. An amusing trailer, not the funniest, but it's good. Hopefully the movie is better.

Here's the second official trailer for Chris Addison's The Hustle, direct from MGM's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Addison's The Hustle here, to see even more footage.

In the hilarious new comedy The Hustle, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. A remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Hustle is directed by British actor-turned-filmmaker Chris Addison, making his feature directorial debut after directing episodes of "Veep" and a few other TV show episodes previously. The screenplay is written by Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning, and Dale Launer, and Jac Schaeffer; from a story written by Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning, and Dale Launer. United Artists & MGM will release Addison's The Hustle in theaters everywhere on May 10th this summer. Who's going to watch?