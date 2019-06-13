Second Trailer for Touching Doc '5B' About the First AIDS Ward in SF

"We HAVE to do something." RYOT has revealed a second trailer for the documentary known as 5B, made by filmmakers Paul Haggis & Dan Krauss. The title 5B is a reference to the very first AIDS ward at a San Francisco hospital that opened in 1983. During the terrifying early days of the AIDS outbreak, a war rages among the nurses, doctors, and staff charged with caring for the infected. Described in THR's review as "a stirring assembly of first-person oral history and extensive archival footage that honors the pioneering work carried out in that ward, which opened in 1983 at San Francisco General Hospital in direct response to a state of emergency still being widely ignored." The accalimed film just played at the Cannes Film Festival, and is opening in select theaters starting this week. Looks like a must-see doc that shows us how much of a difference compassion makes. "An uplifting film about human decency and generosity of spirit." See below.

Here's the second official trailer for Paul Haggis & Dan Krauss' documentary 5B, direct from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the first official trailer for Haggis & Krauss' 5B doc here, to see even more footage.

5B is the inspirational story of everyday heroes who took extraordinary action to comfort, protect and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward unit in the United States. 5B is stirringly told through first-person testimony of the nurses and caregivers who built Ward 5B at San Francisco General Hospital in 1983, their patients, loved ones, and hospital staff who volunteered to create care practices based in humanity and holistic well-being. The result is an uplifting yet bittersweet monument to a pivotal moment in American history and a celebration of quiet heroes worthy of remembrance and renewed recognition. 5B is co-directed by filmmakers Paul Haggis (his first documentary) & Dan Krauss (of The Kill Team previously). This premiered at Doc Stories last year, and played at the Cannes Film Festival this year. RYOT will release the 5B doc in select theaters starting June 14th coming up. For more, visit the official website.