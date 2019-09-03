Second Trailer for True Story, Strippers Crime Comedy Movie 'Hustlers'

"You want ’em drunk enough to get their credit card, but sober enough to sign the check." STX released the second & final trailer for Hustlers, based on a magazine article about "Robin Hood" strippers who "turned the tables" on their Wall Street clients. This trailer is a but snappier, more of an extended TV spot compared to the first. The latest film by Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Meddler), it's a true story told in this article about a group of hustler strippers in NYC. The full cast includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Stormi Maya, Frank Whaley, Madeline Brewer, Trace Lysette, Lizzo, Rhys Coiro, Jon Glaser, Usher Raymond, Tia Barr, and Brandon Keener. Looks like a wildly fun mash-up between Showgirls and The Usual Suspects.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, direct from STX's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers here, to see even more footage.

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler. Hustlers is directed by American screenwriter / filmmaker Lorene Scafaria, director of the films Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and The Meddler, and screenwriter of Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist previously. The script is also written by Lorene Scafaria, adapted from Jessica Pressler's 2015 magazine article. STX Entertainment will release Scafaria's Hustlers in theaters everywhere starting on September 13th coming up this month. Anyone planning to go watch it?