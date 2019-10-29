Second Trailer for 'Waves' with Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Sterling K. Brown

"I'm trying to give you the tools to succeed in this world." A24 has debuted a second official trailer for the indie drama Waves, a bit hit on the festival circuit playing at both the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. Set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, Waves traces the epic emotional journey of a African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. It's being described as "a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times." Starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Alexa Demie, along with Renée Elise Goldsberry and Sterling K. Brown. Featuring a new score from Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. This is a short trailer, but it's incredibly powerful and the song "What a Diff'rence a Day Made" really gives it a more meaningful emotional resonance. Enjoy.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Trey Edward Shults' Waves, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can still watch the teaser trailer for Trey Edward Shults' Waves here, to see the original reveal again.

"We are not afforded the luxury of being average," says Ronald; his upwardly mobile, African American family is anything but. A win-at-all-costs father, Ronald (Sterling K. Brown) drives his son Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) to new heights in school and in sports. But after Tyler unravels, his sister Emily (Taylor Russell) is left to reconstruct her life amidst the ruins of her once-enviable family. Waves is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Trey Edward Shults, of the films Krisha and It Comes at Night previously. Produced by James Wilson and Kevin Turen; co-produced by Harrison Kreiss and Justin R. Chan. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and it next shows at the Toronto Film Festival this month. A24 will then debut Trey Edward Shults' Waves in select US theater starting November 1st, 2019.