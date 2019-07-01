Second US Trailer for Animated 'Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles'

"Death is hiding at every corner, but it won't come out if we don't force it." GKids has unveiled a second official US trailer for a peculiar animated drama from Spain called Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles (or Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas), made by filmmaker Salvador Simó (of Paddle Pop Adventures 2: Journey Into the Kingdom). Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles tells the true story of how Buñuel made his second movie. Set in Paris in the 1930s, Buñuel's sculptor Ramón Acin friend buys a lottery ticket with the promise that, if he wins, he will pay for his next film. Remarkably, he ends up a winner, and the two set off to make the short doc Las Hurdes: Tierra Sin Pan (aka Land Without Bread). Featuring the voices of Jorge Usón, Fernando Ramos, Luis Enrique de Tomás, and Cyril Corral. This definitely isn't an animated film for kids, which is exactly why it looks so intriguing. Especially for classic film lovers.

New US trailer (+ poster) for Salvador Simó's Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, from YouTube:

In a stranger-than-fiction tale befitting the master surrealist filmmaker, this film tells the true story of how Buñuel made his second movie. Paris, 1930. Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel are main figures of the Surrealist movement, but Buñuel is left penniless after a scandal surrounding his first film L’Age d’Or. However, his good friend, the sculptor Ramón Acín, buys a lottery ticket with the promise that, if he wins, he will pay for his next film. Incredibly, luck is on their side, the ticket is a winner and so they set out to make the movie. Both a buddy adventure and fascinating episode of cinematic history, Buñuel and the Labyrinth of the Turtles utilizes sensitive performances as well as excerpts of Buñuel’s own footage from the production, to present a deeply affecting and humanistic portrait of an artist hunting for his purpose. Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles is directed by Spanish filmmaker Salvador Simó, who also works as a VFX artist for MPC. The screenplay is written by Eligio R. Montero and Salvador Simó. This premiered at the Animation Is Film Festival last year. GKids releases the film in select US theaters starting August 16th.