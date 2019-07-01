See the Funny Karate Infomercial Promo for 'The Art of Self-Defense'

"Deliver the first punch in changing your life. Gain the secrets to success." Are you ready to learn the art of self-defense and become a real man? In theaters this month is the dark comedy The Art of Self-Defense, written & directed by Riley Stearns, and they've released this viral promo video and it's rather brilliant. This vintage infomercial encourages people to buy the Sensei's special 11-part cassette tape set to help them learn the various traditions and techniques to become powerful and successful. If you haven't figure it out yet, it's all a mockery of masculinity and the obsession with male power. "For eons the practitioners of martial arts have held the secrets to the art of self-defense. Grand Master passed these lessons down to me — the same lessons that have, since ancient times, proven essential in conquering weakness and perfecting masculinity." It's hilarious and seems like a perfect companion to the film - which I can't wait to see. Order your set now.

Here's the funny infomercial promo spot for Riley Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense, found on YouTube:

You can still view the teaser trailer for Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense here, or the full-length trailer here.

A dark comedy set in the world of karate. The film centers on Casey (Jesse Eisenberg), who is attacked at random on the street and enlists in a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), in an effort to learn how to defend himself. What he uncovers is a sinister world of fraternity, violence and hypermasculinity and a woman (Imogen Poots) fighting for her place in it. Casey undertakes a journey, both frightening and darkly funny, that will place him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. The Art of Self Defense is both written and directed by American filmmaker Riley Stearns, his second feature after making Faults previously, as well as a few other short films. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street Films will release Stearns' The Art of Self-Defense in select US theaters starting on July 12th, 2019 coming up soon this summer. Watch the full trailer here.