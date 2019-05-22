Senior Superheroes in First Trailer for Irish Indie Comedy 'Supervized'

"It's time to wake up and smell the justice." Lionsgate has debuted an official trailer for a lighthearted indie comedy titled Supervized, from Ireland about senior superheroes now living in a retirement home. Yes it looks as goofy and extremely cheesy as it sounds so watch out. The set of elderly superheroes include Tom Berenger as Maximum Justice, Beau Bridges as Shimmy, Fionnula Flanagan as Madera Moonlight, and Louis Gossett Jr. as Total Thunder. The full cast also includes Clive Russell, Fiona Glascott, Ned Dennehy, Elya Baskin, and John Kavanagh. The four ageing heroes come together for one last hurrah, as always happens. It reminds me a bit of Mystery Men, with a few old fogey superheroes in that film, too. This doesn't look so good, which explains why it's headed straight to VOD for release. Give it a look anyway.

Here's the first official trailer for Steve Barron's Supervized, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Real superheroes get better with age. Tom Berenger & Beau Bridges lead this delightful comedy centered around a group of senior superheroes spending their twilight years in a nursing home in Ireland. When Ray (Berenger) suspects foul play at the nursing home, he reassembles his old team for one last mission, proving that saving the world never gets old. Supervized is directed by Irish filmmaker Steve Barron, director of the films Show Show, Electric Dreams, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Coneheads, Pinocchio, Rat, Mike Bassett: England Manager, and Choking Man. The screenplay is by Andy Briggs and John Niven, with additional writing by Roger Drew and Ed Dyson. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. Lionsgate will release Barron's Supervized in select theaters + on VOD starting July 19th coming up soon.