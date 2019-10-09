Shannon Tarbet in Official Trailer for Quirky Romance 'Love Is Blind'

"What if none of this is real after all?" Uncork'd has debuted an official US trailer for an indie dark comedy titled Love Is Blind, marking the feature directorial debut of two veteran music video directors - Monty Whitebloom & Andy Delaney. A woman with selective perception, who cannot see her mother, is prescribed by her wacky psychiatrist to spend time with a suicidal man that has fallen in love with her - but she cannot see either of them. The eccentric psychiatrist is trying to help them both – is he though? Starring Shannon Tarbet, with Aidan Turner, Benjamin Walker, Matthew Broderick, and Chloë Sevigny. "Seductive and surreal; stylish and a little dark, Love Is Blind is a modern-day fairytale about choosing to see only what you want to see – from your very own mother to the beauty of how connected we all are." An odd little film.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Whitebloom & Delaney's Love Is Blind, direct from YouTube:

A funny and irresistible story of a young girl who literally cannot see or hear her mother, even though she is living with her under the same roof. With the help of an eccentric psychiatrist, and a local, accidental hero, our heroine has to grow up, but falls in love and eventually takes hold of her future - despite not being able to see what's right in front of her. Love Is Blind, which has also used the other titles Beautiful Darkness or Look Away, is co-directed by former music video filmmakers Monty Whitebloom & Andy Delaney, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Schuur. The film already opened initially in the UK earlier this year. Uncork'd Ent. will release Whitebloom & Delaney's Love Is Blind in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 8th this fall. Who's curious?