Shazam Needs a Lair & Some Beer in Promo Spot for WB's 'Shazam!'

"I'd like to purchase some of your finest beer please." Warner Bros has debuted a new extended TV spot for the Shazam! movie, based on the DC Comics character. This aired during the big football game last night, and is now online for everyone to enjoy. We're still waiting for a full trailer, but between the teaser trailer and this new spot I'm already pretty much completely sold on this. Zachary Levi stars as Shazam, and the cast includes Asher Angel as Billy Batson, plus Mark Strong as the Super-Villain Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, as well as Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Djimon Hounsou. This is looking like it's going to be a very fun movie to watch, I am excited to see this. The comedic tone and amusing kid-as-a-superhero vibe is just what we need from DC right now.

Here's the newest extended TV spot for David F. Sandberg's Shazam!, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Sandberg's Shazam! here, for even more footage.

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson's (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—Shazam!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong). Shazam! is directed by Swedish filmmaker David F. Sandberg, director of the horror films Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation previously. The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden, from a story by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Based on the DC Comics character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Warner Bros will release DC's Shazam! in theaters everywhere starting on April 5th, 2019.