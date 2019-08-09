Sheila Hancock is Edie in Trailer for Mountain Adventure Drama 'Edie'

"I've wasted so much time doing nothing…" Music Box Films has debuted the official trailer for an indie adventure drama titled Edie, from director Simon Hunter. The film originally premiered at the Edinburgh and Raindance Film Festivals in the UK in 2017, and is finally getting a theatrical release in the US coming up next month. The film stars Sheila Hancock (from Take a Girl Like You and Carry On Cleo) as Edie, an 83-year-old woman who "believes that it is never too late". So she packs up an old camping bag, leaving her life behind, embarking upon an adventure she never got to have - climbing the imposing Mount Suilven in Scotland (here on Google Maps). The cast also includes Kevin Guthrie, Paul Brannigan, Amy Manson, Wendy Morgan, Rachael Keiller, and Donald Pelmear. This looks exactly like the uplifting, inspiring "you can do anything you want" story that it sounds like, but sometimes we really need these kind of films.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Simon Hunter's Edie, direct from Music Box's YouTube:

Believing that it’s never too late, newly widowed Edie (Sheila Hancock) embarks on a trip to the Scottish Highlands to fulfill her dream of climbing the intimidating Mount Suilven in Scotland, striking up a friendship with a young climber along the way. Edie, subtitled (for the German release) with "It is never too late for dreams", is directed by Scottish filmmaker Simon Hunter, director of the films Lighthouse and Mutant Chronicles previously. The screenplay is written by Elizabeth O'Halloran, from a story by Edward Lynden-Bell, based on an idea by Simon Hunter. This originally premiered at the Edinburgh and Raindance Film Festivals in 2017. Music Box Films will finally release Hunter's Edie in select US theaters starting on September 6th, 2019 coming up soon. For more info + theaters check out the official website. Interested?