Shia LaBeouf in Trailer for Heartfelt Drama 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'

"While you been doing the paperwork, we been doing something called 'living.'" Roadside Attractions has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled The Peanut Butter Falcon, which first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. This amusing indie is the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz, and is described as a "modern Mark Twain style adventure story". Shia LaBeouf stars as a small time outlaw turned unlikely coach who joins forces with Zak, a young man with Down Syndrome on the run from the nursing home with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler. The impressive ensemble cast includes Zack Gottsagen as Zak, along with Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal, Yelawolf, Jake Roberts, & Mick Foley. I like the quote in the trailer: "the sweetest darn film of the decade." Looks like a good one, funny and optimistic.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz's The Peanut Butter Falcon, on YouTube:

Tells the story of Zak (Gottsagen), a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck (Thomas Haden Church). A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler (LaBeouf), a small time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (Johnson), a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey. The Peanut Butter Falcon is co-written & co-directed by American filmmakers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other short films and videos previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Lighthouse Film Festival. Roadside Attractions will release The Peanut Butter Falcon in select US theaters starting August 9th this summer. How does it look?