Short New Trailer for Horror 'The Turning' Featuring Mackenzie Davis

"Bad dreams?" Entertainment One UK has debuted another new official 60-second trailer for the upcoming horror film The Turning, opening in one month at the end of January. This creepy new the-kids-are-not-alright thriller is a modern take on Henry James' novella "The Turn of the Screw". A young governess, Kate, is hired by a man who has just become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. But not everything is as it seems. Starring Mackenzie Davis, with Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Mark Huberman, Barbara Marten, Niall Greig Fulton, Kim Adis, Denna Thomsen, and Karen Egan. The first trailer was seriously scary and unsettling as hell, this one is chilling but not as scary.

Here's the second short trailer (+ UK poster) for Floria Sigismondi's The Turning, from eOne's YouTube:

You can still catch the first full-length trailer for Sigismondi's The Turning here to see even more footage.

The Turning takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. The Turning is directed by Italian filmmaker Floria Sigismondi, her second feature film after The Runaways previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is by Carey Hayes and Chad Hayes, adapted from the novella "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James. Produced by Scott Bernstein and Roy Lee. Universal will release Sigismondi's The Turning in theaters everywhere on January 24th, 2020 at the start of next year.