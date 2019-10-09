Short Second Trailer for Inspiring 'Harriet' Film Starring Cynthia Erivo

"Liberty, or death!" Focus Features has released a shorter 60-second new trailer for Harriet, telling the extraordinary true story of American icon Harriet Tubman. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last month to mixed reviews, and it's playing at the London Film Festival next. Tubman is responsible for helping free numerous slaves using the Underground Railroad in the 1800s, bringing them to the North to freedom. Based on the story of the iconic freedom fighter, starring Cynthia Erivo, telling of her escape from slavery and subsequent missions to free dozens of slaves in the face of growing pre-Civil War adversity. The cast includes Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Clarke Peters, Tim Guinee, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Leslie Odom Jr., Tory Kittles, Deborah Ayorinde, and Omar J. Dorsey. This certainly looks like a powerful film about an American hero. Despite the bad early reviews, I'm still hopeful.

Here's the second official "Liberty" trailer (+ poster) for Kasi Lemmons' Harriet, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Kasi Lemmons' Harriet here, to see even more footage.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of a truly iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's (Cynthia Erivo) escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Harriet is directed by American actress / filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, director of the films Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Talk to Me, and Black Nativity previously. The screenplay is written by Gregory Allen Howard and Kasi Lemmons. Produced by Debra Martin Chase, and Gregory Allen Howard, and Daniela Taplin Lundberg. Focus Features will release Lemmons' Harriet in select US theaters starting November 1st coming up soon. Follow @harrietfilm for more updates. Who wants to see this one?