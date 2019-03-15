Short Teaser for Larry Fessenden's New Frankenstein Film 'Depraved'

Meet the new man. Glass Eye Pix has debuted a short festival teaser trailer for Depraved, the latest film from beloved indie filmmaker / actor Larry Fessenden (Habit, Wendigo, The Last Winter, Beneath). This is premiering at the What the Fest!? festival at the IFC Center this month, which is why there's a teaser out now. Described as the "best film version of the Frankenstein legend in decades", Fessenden's Depraved is a "meditative reimagining of the" Shelley's classic novel that "explores the crisis of masculinity and ideas about loneliness, memory and the subtle psychological shocks that shape us as individuals." The plot follows a disillusioned field surgeon suffering from PTSD who endeavors to make a man out of body parts and bring him to life in a Brooklyn loft. The film stars Owen Campbell, Chloë Levine, Alex Breaux, David Call, Joshua Leonard, Ana Kayne, and Maria Dizzia. There's some good footage in this teaser - take a look.

Here's the first festival teaser trailer (+ poster) for Larry Fessenden's Depraved, direct from YouTube:

Alex (Owen Campbell) leaves his girlfriend Lucy (Chloë Levine) after an emotional night, walking the streets alone to get home. From out of nowhere, he is stabbed in a frenzied attack, with the life draining out of him. He awakes to find he is the brain in a body he does not recognize. This creature, Adam (Alex Breaux), has been brought into consciousness by Henry (David Call), a brilliant field surgeon suffering from PTSD after two tours in the Mideast, and his accomplice Polidori (Joshua Leonard), a predator determined to cash in on the experiment that brought Adam to life. Henry is increasingly consumed with remorse over what he’s done and when Adam finally discovers a video documenting his own origin, he goes on a rampage that reverberates through the group and tragedy befalls them all. Depraved is both written and directed by American indie filmmaker / writer / actor Larry Fessenden, director of the films A Face in the Crowd, Experienced Movers, Hollow Venus, No Telling, Habit, Wendigo, The Last Winter, and Beneath previously. This will premiere at the What the Fest!? in NYC later this month. Glass Eye Pix is releasing the film but hasn't set the date - visit their website. Stay tuned for more updates. First impression?