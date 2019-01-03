Short Teaser Trailer for 'Lords of Chaos' About Norwegian Black Metal

"Yeah, this is gonna end bad." Gunpowder & Sky has released a very short first teaser trailer for an indie horror drama titled Lord of Chaos, which actually premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year in the Midnight section (as a late addition to the fest). The indie film is based on "truth and lies", as the trailer indicates, telling the (mostly true) story of the attempt to launch Norwegian Black Metal, following its most notorious practitioners. The plot is actually about a teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo, Norway in the early 1990s, which results in a very violent outcome. Rory Culkin stars, with Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, and Valter Skarsgård. I've been hearing good things about this from the genre world. It seems a bit unconventional but a compelling true-story horror drama. Take a look.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Jonas Åkerlund's Lord of Chaos, direct from YouTube:

A teenager's quest to launch Norwegian Black Metal in Oslo in the 1980s results in a very violent outcome. Lords of Chaos tells the true story of True Norwegian Black Metal and its most notorious practitioners - a group of young men with a flair for publicity, church-burning and murder: MAYHEM. Lord of Chaos is directed by Swedish filmmaker Jonas Åkerlund, a veteran music video director and director of the films Spun, Horsemen, Small Apartments, and Rammstein: Paris previously. The screenplay is written by Dennis Magnusson and Jonas Åkerlund; inspired by the "Lords of Chaos" book written by Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and played at other fests including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, and also the Sitges and Stockholm Film Festivals. Gunpowder & Sky will release Åkerlund's Lords of Chaos in select theaters starting February 8th, the on VOD starting February 22nd.