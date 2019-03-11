Short Teaser Trailer for the 'Doom: Annihilation' Movie Headed to VOD

"What the hell is going on?!" "They opened up a portal to Hell!" Universal 1440 Entertainment has debuted the first brief teaser trailer Doom: Annihilation, another new live-action Doom movie arriving some 14 years after the original attempt at adapting the video game. This one is heading straight-to-VOD, skipping theaters entirely, but has a major producer behind it (Lorenzo di Bonaventura of the Transformers series) and doesn't look that cheap. Described as an "intense action-packed" thriller, the sci-fi action horror movie is about a group of space marines who land on a Martian moon, but "discover it's been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth." Of course. Starring Amy Manson, Dominic Mafham, Luke Allen-Gale, Hari Dhillon, Jemma Moore, and Nina Bergman. There isn't much footage so far, but it does look pretty cool. Some big guns, some cool sets, might not turn out too bad. I'd like to see more.

Here's the first short teaser trailer for Tony Giglio's Doom: Annihilation, direct from B-D's YouTube:

Annihilation follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it’s been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth. Doom: Annihilation is both written and directed by American filmmaker Tony Giglio, director of the films Soccer Dog: The Movie, In Enemy Hands, Chaos, Timber Falls, Extraction, and S.W.A.T.: Under Siege previously. Produced by Ogden Gavanski, and executive produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and John Wells. Inspired by the iconic video game made by id Software, which first debuted on MS-DOS back in 1993. Universal 1440 Entertainment, the production arm of Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, will release Giglio's Doom: Annihilation direct-to-VOD sometime this fall. Stay tuned for more news. First impression?