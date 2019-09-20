Short Trailer for J.D. Dillard's Exceptional Monster Movie 'Sweetheart'

"Intense." Blumhouse has debuted an official trailer for the indie horror film Sweetheart, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year in the Midnight section. This also just premiered at Fantastic Fest, and will be arriving on VOD in October for those who want to watch. This is the next film from up-and-coming filmmaker J.D. Dillard, who broke out with his film Sleight a few years back before bringing this one again to Sundance earlier this year. Kiersey Clemons stars in this as a woman who washes up on a deserted island beach, not sure where she is. She things she's alone until some kind of creature shows up at night. I saw this at Sundance and really flipped for it, truly one of the best creature features in years - and I ended up quoted in this trailer (here's my full review). It's a very short 30-second trailer because they don't want to reveal too much of the film - it's better to save all the shots for the experience of watching it unfold.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for J.D. Dillard's Sweetheart, direct from Blumhouse's YouTube:

Kiersey Clemons plays a mysterious woman who washes ashore on a mysterious beach. Trying to survive during the day, she discovers that she isn't as alone as she thinks she is. Sweetheart is directed by talented American filmmaker J.D. Dillard, director of the films Judy Goose and Sleight previously, as well as a few other short films. Follow him @jddillard. The screenplay is co-written by J.D. Dillard & Alex Hyner & Alex Theurer. Produced by Jason Blum, Alex Hyner, Bill Karesh, and Alex Theurer. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight category earlier this year (read our review). Blumhouse & Universal will release Dillard's Sweetheart direct-to-VOD starting on October 22nd this fall. Interested in this one?