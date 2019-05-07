Sienna Miller in Trailer for Disappearance Drama 'American Woman'

"I miss my daughter…" Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for indie disappearance mystery drama American Woman, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (but it hasn't played at any other festivals). Originally titled The Burning Woman while in development, the film is the latest from English director Jake Scott (of Welcome to the Rileys) and stars Sienna Miller as a woman whose teenage daughter Bridget mysteriously disappears. She is left to raise her young grandson and navigates the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed. Oh boy, what do you think it is?! Perhaps you can figure it out. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Amy Madigan, Will Sasso, Sky Ferreira, Alex Neustaedter, Macon Blair, and Pat Healy. Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Jake Scott's American Woman, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

Set in rural Pennsylvania, Deb Callahan's (Sienna Miller) life is suddenly changed forever when her teen daughter mysteriously disappears. Deb is left to raise her young grandson and navigates the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed. American Woman is directed by English filmmaker Jake Scott, director of the films Plunkett & Macleane and Welcome to the Rileys previously, as well as numerous music videos and shorts. The screenplay is written by Brad Ingelsby. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions + Vertical Entertainment will release Scott's American Woman in US theaters starting June 14th coming up. Thoughts? Who's curious?