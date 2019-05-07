MOVIE TRAILERS

Sienna Miller in Trailer for Disappearance Drama 'American Woman'

by
May 7, 2019
Source: YouTube

American Woman Trailer

"I miss my daughter…" Roadside Attractions has debuted an official trailer for indie disappearance mystery drama American Woman, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (but it hasn't played at any other festivals). Originally titled The Burning Woman while in development, the film is the latest from English director Jake Scott (of Welcome to the Rileys) and stars Sienna Miller as a woman whose teenage daughter Bridget mysteriously disappears. She is left to raise her young grandson and navigates the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed. Oh boy, what do you think it is?! Perhaps you can figure it out. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Amy Madigan, Will Sasso, Sky Ferreira, Alex Neustaedter, Macon Blair, and Pat Healy. Give it a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Jake Scott's American Woman, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

American Woman Movie

Set in rural Pennsylvania, Deb Callahan's (Sienna Miller) life is suddenly changed forever when her teen daughter mysteriously disappears. Deb is left to raise her young grandson and navigates the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed. American Woman is directed by English filmmaker Jake Scott, director of the films Plunkett & Macleane and Welcome to the Rileys previously, as well as numerous music videos and shorts. The screenplay is written by Brad Ingelsby. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadside Attractions + Vertical Entertainment will release Scott's American Woman in US theaters starting June 14th coming up. Thoughts? Who's curious?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

OUR FACEBOOK / AD

FirstShowing.net