Slick Woods Wants to Be a Dancer in Official Trailer for 'Goldie' Film

"I need the money… I got big plans!" Film Movement has unveiled a trailer for indie drama Goldie, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year and also played at the Movies That Matter Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival. Made by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong, the film stars Slick Woods as the titular character. Goldie, a precocious teenager in a family shelter, wages war against the system to keep her sisters together while she pursues her dreams of being a dancer. This is a story about displaced youth, ambition, and maintaining your spirit in the face of insurmountable obstacles. Also with George Sample III, Danny Hoch, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Jazmyn C Dorsey, Khris Davis, Edwina Findley Dickerson, and Alanna Renee Tyler-Tompkins. Described as "raw and glamorous, unflinchingly realistic and relentlessly optimistic, with a ton of heart and at least as much attitude." Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sam de Jong's Goldie, direct from Film Movement's YouTube:

Goldie is a star – well, not quite yet, but at least in the eyes of her little sisters Sherrie and Supreme she is. The rest of the world is bound to take note soon too. Her big break surely awaits, she’s just got to pick up that golden fur coat she’s had her eye on first. And land a role as a dancer in a hip-hop video. And keep child welfare services from separating her from Sherrie and Supreme, after their mother is locked up. Holding onto those dreams isn’t easy when fate has placed such daunting obstacles in her path. Goldie is both written and directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong, director of the film Prince previously, as well as numerous shorts and other projects. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Film Movement will release Goldie in select US theaters + on VOD starting on February 21st, 2020 next year.