Smith & Lawrence in Fun Second Trailer for 'Bad Boys For Life' Sequel

"One last time?" "One last time." Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Bad Boys For Life, the long-awaited (unwanted?) sequel to the two Bad Boys movies (from 1995 / 2003). The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and didn't really impress anyone. This one doesn't exactly change things, but it is a better trailer. Reuniting the "bad boys" cops Will Smith and Martin Lawrence once again - Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus. Also with Thomas Brag, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jamie Neumann, Massi Furlan, DJ Khaled, with Vanessa Hudgens. This feels so much like it's imitating Michael Bay's explosive style, but without any of his pizazz and technical prowess. I wish this looked better than it does…

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's Bad Boys For Life, from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first official trailer for Bad Boys For Life here, to view the original reveal again.

Ride together. Die together. Bad Boys For Life. Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is now a police inspector and Mike Lowrey (Smith) is in a midlife crisis. Both of them unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they defeated, promises them an important bonus in revenge. Bad Boys For Life is co-directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, director of the movies Image, Black, and Gangsta previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Chris Bremner, and Anthony Tambakis. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer & Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures will open Bad Boys For Life in theaters everywhere starting January 17th, 2020 early next year. How does it look?