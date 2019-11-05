MOVIE TRAILERS

Smith & Lawrence in Fun Second Trailer for 'Bad Boys For Life' Sequel

by
November 5, 2019
Source: YouTube

Bad Boys For Life Trailer

"One last time?" "One last time." Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Bad Boys For Life, the long-awaited (unwanted?) sequel to the two Bad Boys movies (from 1995 / 2003). The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and didn't really impress anyone. This one doesn't exactly change things, but it is a better trailer. Reuniting the "bad boys" cops Will Smith and Martin Lawrence once again - Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus. Also with Thomas Brag, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, Joe Pantoliano, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jamie Neumann, Massi Furlan, DJ Khaled, with Vanessa Hudgens. This feels so much like it's imitating Michael Bay's explosive style, but without any of his pizazz and technical prowess. I wish this looked better than it does…

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's Bad Boys For Life, from YouTube:

Bad Boys For Life Poster

You can also rewatch the first official trailer for Bad Boys For Life here, to view the original reveal again.

Ride together. Die together. Bad Boys For Life. Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is now a police inspector and Mike Lowrey (Smith) is in a midlife crisis. Both of them unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they defeated, promises them an important bonus in revenge. Bad Boys For Life is co-directed by Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, director of the movies Image, Black, and Gangsta previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is by Joe Carnahan, David Guggenheim, Chris Bremner, and Anthony Tambakis. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer & Doug Belgrad. Sony Pictures will open Bad Boys For Life in theaters everywhere starting January 17th, 2020 early next year. How does it look?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2018
1. The Nightingale
2. Vox Lux
3. Into Spider-Verse
4. Shirkers
5. First Man
6. Old Man & Gun
7. M:I - Fallout
8. The Favourite
9. If Beale Street...
10. Blindspotting
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2018
1. Upgrade
2. Annihilation
3. A Star is Born
4. Into Spider-Verse
5. BlacKkKlansman
6. Suspiria
7. Assass. Nation
8. Avengers: Inf. War
9. Bumblebee
10. Bad Times Royale
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here

ON FACEBOOK / ADS

FirstShowing.net