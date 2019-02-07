Sometimes Dead is Better - Second Trailer for 'Pet Sematary' Remake

"It's not some campfire story… They're warnings. The local tribes carved them before they fled… They fear that place." Paramount has debuted a second trailer for their new take on Stephen King's Pet Sematary, which was already adapted once before in 1989. The first teaser trailer arrived last October, and this new one is even better - watch out. This new adaptation sticks close to the story in the book, about a family that moves to a rural home where they discover a "Pet Sematary" nearby. After the family cat is killed, they bury it in the Pet Sematary and then very weird things start to happen. Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz star, with John Lithgow, Alyssa Brooke Levine, Hugo Lavoie, Jeté Laurence, and Obssa Ahmed. This looks seriously creepy as all hell, an impressive update with some very chilling thrills as seen in this trailer.

Here's the second official trailer for Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer's Pet Sematary, from YouTube:

Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz), and their two children Gage and Ellie, move to a rural home where they are welcomed and enlightened about the eerie 'Pet Sematary' located near their home. After the tragedy of their cat being killed by a truck, Louis resorts to burying it in the mysterious pet cemetery, which is definitely not as it seems, as it proves to the Creeds that sometimes, dead is better. Pet Sematary is co-directed by filmmakers Kevin Kölsch & Dennis Widmyer, both directors of the films Absence and Starry Eyes previously and a few short films. The screenplay is written by David Kajganich and Jeff Buhler, adapted from Stephen King's novel of the same name first published in 1983. Paramount will release Kölsch & Widmyer's Pet Sematary in theaters everywhere starting on April 5th, 2019 this spring.