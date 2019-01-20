Sophia Lillis in First Trailer for 'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase'

"There's gotta be an explanation! So what do we know?" Surprise! Warner Bros has debuted the first trailer for Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a new Nancy Drew movie produced by Ellen DeGeneres that we didn't know much about before this dropped. This small town mystery stars Sophia Lillis, who also played the young Beverly Marsh in It: Chapter One, as "Nance". WB last made a Nancy Drew movie in 2007 starring Emma Roberts. A bit of an outsider struggling to fit in to her new surroundings, Nancy and her pals set out to solve the mystery, make new friends, and establish their place in the community. Also starring Linda Lavin, Sam Trammell, Andrea Anders, Zoe Renee, Mackenzie Graham, and Laura Wiggins. This latest Nancy is a longboard-riding know-it-all, which seems like a perfect update nowadays.

Here's the first official trailer for Katt Shea's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, from YouTube:

