Sophie Turner Embraces Evil in Third & Final Trailer for 'Dark Phoenix'

"She's not Jean anymore." 20th Century Fox has revealed the third & final trailer for Dark Phoenix, the next X-Men movie focusing on Jean Grey as she becomes the "Dark Phoenix". This might just be the best trailer yet, saving the best for last, after a few other mediocre trailers released in the last year. This movie is still connected to the previous X-Men series, and brings back most of the actors from the most recent films, but it also looks like Fox is positioning this as a grand finale (following in the steps of Avengers: Endgame opening earlier in the summer). Young actress Sophie Turner replaces Famke Janssen as Jean Grey. The cast includes many old and new members: James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Evan Peters, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Alexandra Shipp, plus Jessica Chastain, Ato Essandoh, and Scott Shepherd. This epic action in this does look pretty dang cool, but it also looks like they're desperately trying to pull this together after so many major reshoots and delays. Maybe it'll be okay?

Third & final trailer (+ another poster) for Simon Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, from Fox's YouTube:

You can still watch the very first trailer for Kinberg's Dark Phoenix here, and the second official trailer here.

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world. The next saga in Fox's X-Men franchise of movies. X-Men: Dark Phoenix is directed by industry veteran, English writer-producer Simon Kinberg, making his feature directorial debut with this film after producing various superhero movies for the last 20 years, including X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past, Logan, Deadpool, and The Martian. The screenplay is also written by Simon Kinberg, based on the "The Dark Phoenix Saga" comics storyline by John Byrne, Chris Claremont, and Dave Cockrum. After being delayed from first opening this summer, 20th Century Fox will finally release Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix in theaters everywhere starting on June 7th, 2019 this summer. Looking any better? Still excited?