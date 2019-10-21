Spectacular Final Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Debuts

"We're not alone… Good people will fight – if we lead them!" Disney + Lucasfilm have unveiled the final official trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the grand finale in the Skywalker saga that began in 1977 with A New Hope. After one teaser trailer earlier in the year, and the D23 Special Look preview, this is the big "final" reveal as we count down the last few months until this lands in theaters. This really is a spectacular trailer, with a ton of jaw-dropping footage that everyone will be talking about. Directed by J.J. Abrams, it continues the storyline started in The Force Awakens following Rey, Finn, & Poe as they fight the First Order. Starring Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong'o, Warwick Davis, plus newcomers Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan. This trailer is packed from start to finish with incredible shots, epic space battles and emotional moments. Get ready for this, everyone.

Here's the final trailer for J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, direct from SW's YouTube:

You can also watch the teaser trailer for The Rise of Skywalker here, or the D23 Special Look trailer here.

For more info and updates on Star Wars: Episode IX, follow on Twitter @starwars or visit StarWars.com. Tickets for Opening Day in theaters are now on sale – via StarWars.com or check your local listings for info.

Every generation has a legend. The final chapter of the Skywalker saga from a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker is directed by American filmmaker J.J. Abrams, director of the movies Mission: Impossible 3, Star Trek, Super 8, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens previously, as well as producing and TV shows. The screenplay is written by J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, co-written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams, and Michelle Rejwan. Disney will release Lucasfilm / Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker in theaters everywhere (including IMAX) starting on December 20th later this year. Still looking good? Ready for it?