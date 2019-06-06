Spiritual Teacher Ram Dass Profiled in 'Becoming Nobody' Doc Trailer

"Each of us must be true to ourselves to hear, 'what is our unique way through?' Because if you get phony-holy, it ends up kicking you in the butt." Love Serve Remember Films with Google Empathy Lab present the official trailer for a documentary titled Becoming Nobody, from musician / director Jamie Catto. This is the quintessential portal to Ram Dass' life and teachings, taking us through his history and into his mind. "In Becoming Nobody, historic clips balance an engaging conversation with director Jamie Catto. We come to understand how our old roles and disguises become increasingly burdensome. The film captures a loving man full of joy, wit, honesty and wisdom, at ease in conversation while sharing his considerable pains and pleasures. These life experiences that have freed him from the attachments of his 'somebody-ness' have transformed him into the radiant soul." Looks like a vital film for all those exploring alternative spirituality.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Catto's doc Becoming Nobody, from YouTube:

Becoming Nobody represents the core arc of Ram Dass' teachings and life: whether as Dr. Richard Alpert, the eminent Harvard psychologist, or as Ram Dass who serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western philosophies, he has defined a generation of inner explorers and seekers of truth and wisdom. Through his turns as scion of an eminent Jewish family from Boston, rock-star Harvard psychologist, counter-culture rascally adventurer, Eastern holy man, stroke survivor and compassionate caregiver, Ram Dass has worn many hats on his journey, the narrative of which is revealed in this film. His ability to entertain and his sense of humor are abundantly evident in a conversation that brings us around to address the question of ultimate freedom. Becoming Nobody is directed by musician / filmmaker Jamie Catto, director / creator of the doc 1 Giant Leap previously and a member of the band Faithless. Love Serve Remember Films will release Becoming Nobody in select US theaters starting September 6th this fall. Anyone interested in it?