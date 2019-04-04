Spoof Trailer Shows Off 'The Avengers' Cast If It Was Made in the 90s

"Imagine that the MCU was created 20 years ago… What would Avengers have done with a 1999 cast?" That's the question they posed when making this new comedy trailer. The Avengers 90s Cast Trailer is a spoof trailer made by a French website + YouTube channel known as "What's the Mashup?". It's as good as it sounds, if not even better than you might be expecting, mashing up tons of old footage from 90s movies with various Avengers footage (from nowadays) adding in some of the most famous actors of the 90s. The cast they came up with is something else. Tom Cruise is Iron Man, Brad Pitt is Thor, Keanu Reeves is Doctor Strange, Elijah Wood is Spider-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar is Captain Marvel, Jean-Claude Van Damme is Captain America, Milla Jovovich is Black Widow, and David Hasselhoff is Nick Fury. How about that team up? Even if you think this sounds dumb, just watch the trailer - it'll give you a laugh.

Here's the fun "Avengers 90s Cast Trailer", made by video site What's the Mashup? (via Live for Films):

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame here, or the full-length official trailer.

We've included the original details below for Avengers: Endgame, since all the excitement now is for that.

The Avengers prepare for a final showdown with Thanos. A culmination of 22 interconnected movies, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the final turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it. Marvel's Avengers: Endgame is once again directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, known as the Russo Brothers, directors of the movies Welcome to Collinwood, You Me and Dupree, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely; based on the Marvel comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Disney and Marvel Studios will release the Russo Brothers' finale Avengers: Endgame in theaters everywhere starting April 26th, 2019 to kick off the summer. Get your tickets to see this here.