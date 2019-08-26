Stellar Full Trailer for Hawley's 'Lucy in the Sky' with Natalie Portman

"She's tough cooking. Not everyone can handle the ride." Fox Searchlight has debuted a full-length official trailer for Lucy in the Sky, the feature directorial debut of TV filmmaker Noah Hawley (the creator of "Fargo" and "Legion"). Formerly known as Pale Blue Dot, this mesmerizing drama is loosely based on NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak's alleged criminal activities involving her romance with astronaut William Oefelein. In 2007, after completing her mission in space, she drove from Houston to Orlando and confronted another woman. Natalie Portman plays a fictionalized version of her named Lucy Cola, who has a breakdown and starts to lose her grip on reality after returning to Earth. The cast includes Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Dan Stevens, Nick Offerman, Tig Notaro, Ellen Burstyn, Colman Domingo, plus Joe Williamson. I like the shifting aspect ratios - seems to be a before / after visualization. Really looking forward to this film.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Noah Hawley's Lucy in the Sky, from Searchlight's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Hawley's Lucy in the Sky here, to see the original reveal again.

An astronaut returns to Earth after a lengthy mission and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut. She heads into a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family — a condition that can afflict those who spend a long time in space — and when her lover begins another affair with an astronaut trainee, the bottom drops out. Lucy in the Sky is directed by American filmmaker / producer Noah Hawley, making is feature directorial debut with this film, after creating and directing a few episodes of "Fargo" and "Legion previously. The screenplay is written by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi, with other updates by Noah Hawley. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival coming up next month. Fox Searchlight will then debut Hawley's Lucy in the Sky in select theaters starting October 4th, 2019 kicking off the fall. Intrigued?