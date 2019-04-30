Stephanie Simbari in Official Trailer for Adulthood Comedy 'Lady-Like'

"I just wanna get super weird today…" Signature Entertainment in the UK has debuted an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Lady-Like, from writer/director Brent Craft. This premiered at a film festival in 2017, and is just finally getting an official release this year - but only in the UK for now. It's another of these young woman must deal with becoming an adult comedies, starring Stephanie Simbari (from Coldwater, "We Got Issues", "Here and Now") as Allie. When a quick-witted but co-dependent college girl helps her best friend land a boyfriend, she's left on the outside looking in and is forced to deal with the realities of adulthood for the first time. The full cast includes Olivia Luccardi, Sarah Moliski, Corinne Mestemacher, Allie Gallerani, Chase Hemphill, Kera O'Bryon, and Maddie McGuire. Fun times.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brent Craft's Lady-Like, direct from YouTube:

The riotous and witty Lady-Like follows Allie (Simbari), who is simultaneously a hilarious loudmouth and brilliant introvert, struggling to find her place at a prestigious university. Hindered by her inclination to simply throw on a pair of sweatpants, order take out, and watch Netflix, Allie effectively eludes the obstacles in her life-preferring gossip and humour to working hard and finding concrete solutions. However, when her best friend and social crutch, Kort, starts dating a transfer student, Allie's left to fend for herself; drinking, dating, and cursing her way into young womanhood with the tact and grace of a wrecking ball. Lady-Like is written & directed by first-time filmmaker Brent Craft, making his directorial debut. From a story by Matt Nemeth. This premiered at the Sunscreen Film Festival in 2017. Signature will release Craft's Lady-Like direct-to-VOD in the UK only starting June 3rd this summer. No US release yet.