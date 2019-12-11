Stephen Lang & William Sadler in Wild Trailer for 'VFW' Action Horror

"You were a soldier… So were we all. Let's act like it." RLJE Films & Voltage Pics have debuted an official trailer for an indie action horror film titled VFW, the latest offering from filmmaker Joe Begos - who also delivered the bloody vampire flick Bliss this year. VFW, which stands for Veterans of Foreign Wars, is about a group of VFWs who must defend their local post and an innocent teen against a deranged drug dealer and his army of punk mutants. It's described as "The Wild Bunch meets Night of the Living Dead", and the key one-liner is: "These Vietnam vets have been to hell and back, but this will be the longest night of their lives." Starring Stephen Lang, William Sadler, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, Tom Williamson, Travis Hammer, George Wendt, and Fred Williamson. Vintage grainy action fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Joe Begos' film VFW, direct from Voltage Pictures' YouTube:

A typical night for a group of war veterans at the local VFW turns into an all-out battle for survival when a teenage girl runs into the bar with a bag of stolen drugs. Suddenly under attack from a gang of punk mutants looking to get back what’s theirs – at any cost – the vets use every weapon they can put together to protect the girl, and their VFW, in the biggest fight of their lives. VFW ("Veterans of Foreign Wars") is directed by American indie filmmaker Joe Begos, director of the films Almost Human, The Mind's Eye, and Bliss previously, as well as a few other short films. He also works as the cinematographer on his own films. This premiered at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this year. RLJE will release Begos' VFW in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020 coming up soon. Any good? Want to watch?