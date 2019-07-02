Steve Coogan is an Outspoken Radio Host in New Trailer for 'Hot Air'

"The American Dream is dead and buried!" Lionsgate has released an official trailer for an indie drama titled Hot Air, which hasn't played at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. Hot Air is a timely drama relevant to today's world about a popular right-wing radio host named Lionel Macomb, as played by Steve Coogan. His life takes a sudden turn when his 16 year old niece Tess, played by Taylor Russell, comes crashing into his life. She contends with him and challenges him and makes him question his own position and his own legacy. The full cast includes Neve Campbell, Pico Alexander, Skylar Astin, Judith Light, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Griffin Newman, and Judah Friedlander. This actually looks like it might be pretty good, a fine attempt at dealing with these kind of media overlords and their insane egoes. But sadly I don't think this would ever truly happen in real life at all, no matter who comes "crashing" into his life. Worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Frank Coraci's Hot Air, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube (via TMB):

Popular right-wing radio host Lionel Macomb (Steve Coogan) has his perfect world turned upside down when his 16-year-old niece, Tess (Taylor Russell), shows up seeking help with a family crisis. In Tess, Lionel has finally met his match: a smart, determined, brazenly honest sparring partner who forces Lionel to confront the complicated family he left behind. As this unexpected bond develops, Lionel must decide whether to rethink the power of his words and legacy. Will he open himself up to a new responsibility and connection? Hot Air is directed by American filmmaker Frank Coraci, director of the movies Murdered Innocence, The Wedding Singer, The Waterboy, Around the World in 80 Days, Click, Zookeeper, Here Comes the Boom, Blended, and The Ridiculous 6 previously. The screenplay is by Will Reichel. Lionsgate will release Coraci's Hot Air in select theaters + on VOD starting August 23rd coming up. Who's curious?