Steven Seagal & DMX in Full Trailer for Action Movie 'Beyond the Law'

by
November 13, 2019
Source: YouTube

Beyond the Law Trailer

"He's the dirtiest cop I ever knew." Cinedigm has released an official trailer for an action crime thriller titled Beyond the Law, the latest film by horror producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack. Steven Seagal, DMX, and Johnny Messner star in this action-packed thriller about a man's quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge. Sounds like every other action crime film… right? Co-stars include Zack Ward and Chester Rushing, plus Bill Cobbs as a rough yet compassion portrayal of the reformed cop's friend and mentor. It's a bit sad, but at this point pretty much anything with Seagal is instantly forgettable.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Cullen Bressack's Beyond the Law, direct from YouTube:

Beyond the Law Poster

Steven Seagal stars in this action-packed thriller about one man's quest for justice in a corrupt city. When a former detective learns of the murder of his estranged son, he ventures back to the darkened streets he once knew so well. Armed, dangerous and with nothing to lose, he must take on the ruthless local mob in his mission for revenge. Beyond the Law is directed by American producer / filmmaker James Cullen Bressack, director of many films including My Pure Joy, To Jennifer, Pernicious, The Condo, Limelight, Blood Craft, Deadly Reunion, and Alone previously. The screenplay is by Chad Law and Johnny Martin Walters. Produced by Micah E. Brandt, James Cullen Bressack, Timothy Woodward Jr. Cinedigm will debut Bressack's Beyond the Law in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 6th coming up next month.

