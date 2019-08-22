Suburban Soccer Moms Feud in First Trailer for 'Greener Grass' Satire

"Julian, are you a dog now?" IFC Midnight has debuted the first official trailer for Greener Grass, a very bizarre, dark comedy / satire made by comedians / actors / directors Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and we've been hearing very strange things about it ever since. It's hard to even explain what this film is about. Suburban soccer moms find themselves constantly competing against each other in their personal lives as their kids settle their differences on the field. This stars Dot-Marie Jones, D'Arcy Carden, Jim Cummings, Beck Bennett, Mary Holland, Jocelyn DeBoer, & Dawn Luebbe. Described as a "gloriously weird" film that's a "hilariously demented, Stepford Wives-on-acid satire destined to be an instant cult classic." Weird, but possibly brilliant? Maybe…

Here's the first trailer for Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe's Greener Grass, direct from IFC's YouTube:

In a day-glo-colored, bizarro version of suburbia where adults wear braces on already-straight teeth, everyone drives golf carts, and children magically turn into golden retrievers, soccer moms and best friends Jill (Jocelyn DeBoer) and Lisa (Dawn Luebbe) are locked in a passive aggressive battle-of-the-wills that takes a turn into the sinister when Lisa begins systematically taking over every aspect of Jill's life—starting with her newborn daughter. Meanwhile, a psycho yoga teacher killer is on the loose, Jill's husband (Beck Bennett) has developed a curious taste for pool water, and Lisa is pregnant with a soccer ball. Greener Grass is both co-written and co-directed by actors-turned-filmmakers Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, both making their feature directorial debut after a short film (The Arrival) previously. It's produced by Natalie Metzger. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Greener Grass in select theaters + on VOD starting October 18th this fall. Who's interested in this?