Super Secret Extra Trailer for Will Smith's Animated 'Spies in Disguise'

"Let's get weird." "Boom." 20th Century Fox has revealed a "Super Secret" new trailer for Blue Sky Studios' animated movie Spies In Disguise, the animated movie opening Christmas Day coming up. This makes it the fourth trailer so far, and honestly, it seems they were saving the best for last as this looks the slickest. This animated comedy follows two people: Lance and Walter. One is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When Walter turns Lance into a pigeon, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world. Will Smith plays Lance, and Tom Holland as Walter. The voice cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, & Masi Oka. Inspired by the short film Pigeon: Impossible, about a spy battling a pigeon. This final trailer has some seriously stunning shots, with tons of color all over, an intriguing highlight of this last look. Enjoy.

Here's the fourth trailer (+ new posters) for Nick Bruno & Troy Quane's Spies In Disguise, from YouTube:

Charming, super cool, super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is… not. But what Walter lacks in social skills he makes up for in smarts and invention, creating the awesome gadgets Lance uses on his epic missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can't learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril. Spies In Disguise is an animated comedy set in the high-octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Spies In Disguise is co-directed by filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, from Blue Sky Studios. Inspired by the animated short film Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell. 20th Century Fox will release Blue Sky's Spies In Disguise in theaters everywhere starting December 25th Christmas Day later this year. Who's in?