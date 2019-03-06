MOVIE TRAILERS
Superhero Gone Evil in Second Trailer for Intense 'Brightburn' Movie
by Alex Billington
March 6, 2019
"I will never turn against our son." Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for a superhero horror film titled Brightburn, a new film from director David Yarovesky. Produced by James Gunn, the film is being described as "a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror." It's a bit like the famous comic Superman: Red Son - what if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? And it also is a bit like Chronicle, but with a much darker spin. Elizabeth Banks stars, along with David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. After this first trailer and this one, I have to say this looks awesome. So freaky and intense and just the right amount of darkness, I don't even know how this got made.
Here's the second official trailer for David Yarovesky's Brightburn, direct from Sony's YouTube:
You can watch the first official trailer for Yarovesky's Brightburn here, to see the original intro again.
What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. Brightburn is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker David "Yarvo" Yarovesky, his second feature film after directing The Hive previously, as well as some short films and music videos. The screenplay is written by Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn; and it's produced by James Gunn & Kenneth Huang. Sony will release Yarvo's Brightburn in theaters everywhere starting May 24th coming up this summer. How freaky does that look?
