Superhero Gone Evil in Second Trailer for Intense 'Brightburn' Movie

March 6, 2019
"I will never turn against our son." Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for a superhero horror film titled Brightburn, a new film from director David Yarovesky. Produced by James Gunn, the film is being described as "a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror." It's a bit like the famous comic Superman: Red Son - what if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? And it also is a bit like Chronicle, but with a much darker spin. Elizabeth Banks stars, along with David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner. After this first trailer and this one, I have to say this looks awesome. So freaky and intense and just the right amount of darkness, I don't even know how this got made.

Here's the second official trailer for David Yarovesky's Brightburn, direct from Sony's YouTube:

You can watch the first official trailer for Yarovesky's Brightburn here, to see the original intro again.

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror. Brightburn is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker David "Yarvo" Yarovesky, his second feature film after directing The Hive previously, as well as some short films and music videos. The screenplay is written by Mark Gunn & Brian Gunn; and it's produced by James Gunn & Kenneth Huang. Sony will release Yarvo's Brightburn in theaters everywhere starting May 24th coming up this summer. How freaky does that look?

