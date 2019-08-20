Surprise New Trailer for Long Lost Deadly Camera Horror 'Polaroid'

"I think you're all in danger." Vertical Entertainment has released a brand new trailer for the horror film Polaroid, director by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg. This was originally set to open in August of 2017, but the film got caught up in all the Weinstein chaos, and never got a release. Now it's set to open this year all around the world, finally a chance for it to hit theaters. The story is about a high schooler who finds an old Polaroid camera, and anyone who gets their picture taken by it will die in a "violent and tragic death." That creepy creature thing / dude that shows up looks terrifying. The film stars Kathryn Prescott, Mitch Pileggi, Grace Zabriskie, Tyler Young, Keenan Tracey, Samantha Logan, Priscilla Quintana, Madelaine Petsch and Javier Botet. This is based on the horror short Polaroid also from director Lars Klevberg. The new trailer is still mostly unsettling, along with that horrifying poster for it - see both below.

Here's the new 2019 trailer (+ a German poster) for Lars Klevberg's Polaroid, from Vertical's YouTube:

You can still watch that original 2017 trailer for Klevberg's Polaroid movie here, for the previous footage.

From the producers of the The Ring and The Grudge and based on the award-winning short by Lars Klevberg, comes the next iconic and bold new vision in horror: Polaroid. High school loner Bird Fitcher has no idea what dark secrets are tied to the mysterious Polaroid vintage camera she stumbles upon, but it doesn’t take long to discover that those who have their picture taken meet a tragic end. Polaroid is directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, including the Polaroid short this film is based on. The screenplay is written by Blair Butler ("Attack of the Show!"). This was originally set for release August 2017, but it never opened then. Vertical has rescheduled Klevberg's Polaroid for to open select theaters + on VOD starting September 17th next month. Still scary?