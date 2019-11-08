Surreal Teen Fever Dream in Trailer for 'Knives and Skin' Noir Thriller

"Can you feel that?" IFC has debuted an official trailer for an indie neo-noir titled Knives and Skin, the latest from artist / filmmaker Jennifer Reeder (of White Trash Girl, Signature Move). This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by the Tribeca, Fantasia, FrightFest, Helsinki, and Vienna Film Festivals. Knives and Skin is a mystical teen noir that follows a young girl's disappearance in the rural Midwest and its effect on teens and parents. Described as a surreal "teen fever dream", the massive ensemble indie cast in this includes Marika Engelhardt, Grace Smith, Ireon Roach, Kayla Carter, Tim Hopper, Kate Arrington, Audrey Francis, Ty Olwin, Jalen Gilbert, Raven Whitley, Emma Ladji, James Vincent Meredith, Robert T. Cunningham, Tony Fitzpatrick, and Marilyn Dodds Frank. This seems pretty cool, but not so sure it's as unique as it claims to be. Worth a look anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Reeder's Knives and Skin, direct from IFC's YouTube:

What happened to Carolyn Harper? Part suburban nightmare, part neon-soaked teenage fever dream, this tantalizing mystery traces the wave of fear and distrust that spreads across a small Midwestern town in the wake of a high school girl's mysterious disappearance. As loneliness and darkness lurking beneath the veneer of everyday life gradually comes to light, a collective awakening seems to overcome the town's teenage girls—gathering in force until it can no longer be contained. Unfolding in a hallucinatory haze of lushly surreal images, Knives and Skin is a one-of-a-kind coming-of-age noir that haunts like a half-remembered dream. Knives and Skin is both written & directed by American filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, director of the films White Trash Girl, Accidents at Home & How They Happen, Signature Move, as well as numerous other short films previously. This premiered at the Berlin and Tribeca Film Festivals earlier this year. IFC Films has debuted Reeder's Knives and Skin in select theaters + on VOD starting December 6th.