Susanne Wolff in US Trailer for Dutch Alcoholic Drama 'Bloody Marie'

by
October 15, 2019
Bloody Marie Trailer

"An artist draws. And I… drink." Uncork'd Ent. has released an official US trailer for an indie drama from The Netherlands titled Bloody Marie, which is one of the films that was considered for submission to the Oscars this year. This premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year, and is already available on VOD now. Award-winning German actress Susanne Wolf (also seen in Styx) stars as Marie Wankelmut, a once successful comic artist, who lives among the prostitutes in Amsterdam's Red Light District. Nowadays drunken and bold, she gets into one big conflict after another. A gruesome sobering event at her neighbors forces her to take action. Co-starring Dragos Bucur, Alexia Lestiboudois, Teun Luijkx, Jan Bijvoet, and Therese Affolter. Looks like this gets extra wild in the second half, turning into a crazy crime thriller.

Here's the US trailer (+ Dutch poster) for Lennert Hillege & Guido van Driel's Bloody Marie, on YouTube:

Bloody Marie Poster

Marie (Wolff), once successful graphic novelist, lives in the Amsterdam red-light district. She drinks too much and gets into one conflict after another. A horrific incident in the house next door forces her to take action and get her life back on course. Bloody Marie is both co-written and co-written by Dutch filmmakers Lennert Hillege (a cinematographer making his feature directorial debut) & Guido van Driel (director of the film The Resurrection of a Bastard previously). This premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival earlier this year. Shortlisted as one of the nine films in contention to be the Dutch entry at the Academy Awards for this year. Uncork'd will debut Bloody Marie in select US theaters starting November 1st this fall. Anyone?

