Tao Okamoto in Official Trailer for Gangster Film 'She's Just a Shadow'

"We started out with nothing… you built all of this!" Breaking Glass Pictures has debuted the official trailer for an "arthouse thriller" titled She's Just a Shadow, a new film by director Adam Sherman set in Tokyo. This "modern, dreamlike take on the gangster genre" is an action-packed story about "a matriarchal crime family engaged in a vicious gang war. A deranged killer is leaving his victims on railroad tracks all over Tokyo, and the only thing more dangerous than him is the vicious love triangle within the family itself." Three stories involving multiple characters collide in this Japanese gangster flick. Starring Tao Okamoto, Haruka Abe, Mercedes Maxwell, Haruna Ayane, Noriko Arai, plus Japanese musician Kihiro, and Kentez Asaka. I'd say this is a hyper-stylized, neo-noir, but I'm not even sure that does it complete justice.

Here's the official trailer for Adam Sherman's She's Just a Shadow, direct from BGP's YouTube:

A beautiful Japanese madam and her ladies. A deranged, drug-addled Tokyo gangster and his crew. A sadistic serial killer on the loose. The intersection of these stories, and the interior world of the characters, plays out against a dreamlike backdrop of ultraviolence and orgiastic sex, as everyone tries futilely to rewrite their futures and cheat death. She's Just a Shadow is written and directed by filmmaker Adam Sherman, director of the films Happiness Runs and Crazy Eyes previously. Produced by Adam Sherman & Brian Kobo. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere yet. Breaking Glass Pictures will release Sherman's She's Just a Shadow in select US theaters starting on July 16th this summer. First impression?