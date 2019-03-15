Taylor Schilling in First Trailer for Dysfunctional Aunt Comedy 'Family'

"I don't want your money, Kate, I want a sister!" The Film Arcade has released the first official trailer for an indie comedy titled Family, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. The film is the feature debut of writer Laura Steinel, telling a story about a young woman who reluctantly babysits her brother's very weird, bullied tween daughter, only to discover she's into the juggalo community and planning to sneak away to an Insane Clown Posse concert. Taylor Schilling stars as the self-absorbed workaholic sister, and the cast includes Bryn Vale, Kate McKinnon, Brian Tyree Henry, Eric Edelstein, Allison Tolman, Jessie Ennis, and Matt Walsh. Family is, of course, a film about learning that "family can be found in all different forms" and features a "delightful and layered comedic performance" from Schilling. Enjoy this one.

Here's the first official trailer for Laura Steinel's Family, direct from The Film Arcade's YouTube:

Kate Stone (Taylor Schilling) is career-focused and self-absorbed, and enjoys her life that way. Her brash attitude keeps relationships at arm's length, making her an outcast in her own right. When her estranged brother calls asking her to babysit her awkward tween niece Maddie, Kate reluctantly agrees to help. But babysitting overnight unexpectedly turns into a week, and Kate's life spins into chaos. As Maddie reveals stories of being bullied and of wanting to run away and be a Juggalo, the two form a unique bond. Family is both written and directed by filmmaker / writer Laura Steinel, making her feature directorial debut now after working as a staff writer on "Red Oaks" previously. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. The Film Arcade will release Steinel's Family in select theaters starting April 19th this spring. Thoughts?