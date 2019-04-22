Teaser for French Animation 'I Lost My Body' Following a Severed Hand

"Once you've cheated fate, what's next?" What?! Now this is cool. The Critics' Week sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival announced their line-up today, and included in the selection is a French animated film titled J'ai perdu mon corps. The title translates to I Lost My Body, though IMDb uses an English title listed as simply Grab, which also works for this film. Because it's about a sentient severed hand! Yeah, a bit like Thing from the Addams Family. A cut-off hand escapes from a dissection lab with one goal: to get back to its body. As it scrambles through the pitfalls of Paris, it remembers its life with the man it was once attached to… until they met Gabrielle. The film had trouble getting financing, and it took over two years to develop and create, nurtured by producer Marc Du Pontavice who runs French animation studio Xilam. It's being described as "one of the most exciting and original French animated features" and it definitely looks like it.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster / clip) for Jérémy Clapin's I Lost My Body, from YouTube (via CB):

Tells the story of Naoufel, a young man who is in love with Gabrielle. While in another part of town, a severed hand escapes from a dissection lab, determined to find its body again. I Lost My Body, originally titled J'ai perdu mon corps in French, is directed by French animation filmmaker Jérémy Clapin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of acclaimed animated short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jérémy Clapin and Guillaume Laurant. It's produced by Marc Du Pontavice of the production company Xilam; featuring music by Dan Levy. The film will premiere in the Critics' Week (Semaine de la Critique) sidebar at the Cannes Film Festival coming up next month. No other official release dates are set yet - stay tuned for updates. The film is also still seeking a US distributor. First impression? Who's curious?